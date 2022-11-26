Why did you choose this book? It is Christmas and I like the Grinch.
Who is your favorite character in the book? The Grinch!
What happened in this story? The Grinch dressed up as St. Nick and he couldn’t find a reindeer, so he dressed up his dog as one. He put a horn on his head. Then the Grinch got an old sleigh and his dog pulled it. He went to the houses and stole all of Christmas. Then little Cindy Lou got up and asked him why he was stealing all the Christmas. He said the tree bulb was out and he would fix it. The Grinch told her he would return it in the morning, but he didn’t. He tricked her. What happened on Christmas morning? When he was about to dump the presents off the top of the cliff, he heard singing from the town below. He had not stolen Christmas. When he heard the singing, he realized Christmas was about more than presents.
What is Christmas about to you? I think Christmas is about Jesus.
What age is this for? Anyone!
G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
