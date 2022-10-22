Why did you choose this book? I like it because it is new.
What was your favorite part? When Anna goes up to the roof, she finds surprise goodies from her sister.
Who are the main characters? The main characters are Elsa and Anna.
What was Anna’s job? She needed to be the queen while Elsa was gone.
Did Anna do a good job? Yes!
What age would this book be appropriate for? I think 6 and up.
Would you recommend this book to others? Yes, as long as you are not scared of fighting. The farmers had a disagreement over animals in the story. Anna solved the problem.
Reviewed by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by Mom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.