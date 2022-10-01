Why did you choose this book? “It was a new story.”
Did you like this book? “Yes because it was interesting.”
What happened in this book? “Freddy the Frogcaster said a big storm was coming but he got the forecast wrong. Then another BIG storm came and he got the forecast right and people were saved.”
Was someone mean to Freddy? How? “Yes, someone called him a mean name.”
Do you like storms? “NO!”
Where did you get this book? “I got this book from a friend.”
What ages would you recommend this book for? “Ages 3-10.”
Book review by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by his Mom.
