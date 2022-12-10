We choose this book because our little brother loves Elmo.
This is a Christmas book that shares activities that you do around Christmas time.
They decorated a tree and they baked.
It is his favorite because it has his favorite friends. This book is a lift-the-flap book.
Our brother is 1 and he likes to look at the pictures under the flaps. Our little brother is really cute. He calls him “Melmo.”
If you have a little brother, he might like to watch Elmo on PBS Kids. There are a lot of Elmo books to read.
This book reviewed by the “Fowler Big Siblings” – Mattie Grace & Claira of Valdosta.
