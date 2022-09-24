Why did you choose this book? It is new!
Where did you get this book? I got it from the park’s lending library.
Who is your favorite Care Bear? Why? Everyone one except Grumpy Bear – they are all happy.
What is your favorite season? My favorite season is fall. It is near my birthday, you can trick or treat, and you have fires, and in some places leaves fall and change colors.
What did you love about this story? I love the page where they are jumping in leaves.
What age is this story for? I think from 3-8 years old.
Reviewed by JoJo. Interviewed by her Mom.
