This is a great book.
This book is about a girl who finds a dog. When she finds the dog, the dog is in horrible condition. Its fur has some bald spots, he was dirty, and he was smelly.
How did she find him and what made her love this dog? Well, one day she was in Winn-Dixie getting things for her dad and all of the sudden this dog ran into the store. The storekeeper asked her if it was her dog. She had always wanted a dog and he had the cutest smile, so she said it did belong to her.
To hear the rest of the story and know what the dog’s name is you will need to read this book.
This book is great for third to seventh grade.
You can find this book on Amazon and maybe at your local library. We used this book for book club with my aunt and sister.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
