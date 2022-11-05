This book I am reviewing was given to us by the publisher. They contacted The Valdosta Daily Times and offered them to us.
They so nicely sent us four books to read and review if we desired. I chose one of them. My mom is interviewing me.
Why did you choose this book? I live in Georgia and I like Georgia.
Who are the main characters traveling around Georgia? It is a momma deer and a baby.
What is it about? This book is about many places you can visit. Some of them are the Appalachian Trail, the Okefenokee Swamp, Lake Lanier, Look Out Mountain and Anna Ruby Falls.
Have you been to any of these places? Yes, my Mammy and Big Poppy live near the Appalachian Trail.
Did you like the illustrations? Yes – they were pretty.
Would you read other books by this author? Yes, I already have.
What ages would enjoy this book? Preschool!
G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
