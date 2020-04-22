VALDOSTA – COVID-19 has claimed another life in Lowndes County, according to a statement from the South Health District.
The resident, a 74-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, was not hospitalized and is the fourth death in the county, per the statement.
Additionally, an 80-year-old Irwin County woman who had been hospitalized also died from the coronavirus, read the statement. The woman also possessed underlying medical conditions.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of these individuals,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director. “We want to continue to encourage everyone to take every precaution possible to slow the spread of this disease.”
Total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the 10-county district is 21, according to the statement.
In terms of cases throughout Lowndes, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by six Wednesday evening to 122 cases, according to the 7 p.m. Wednesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.