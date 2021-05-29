VALDOSTA – Four people were ejected from a car at 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Exit 16 on Interstate-75 during an accident, according to a city statement released Saturday.

The four people, who were transported to South Georgia Medical Center, were reported to be in critical condition, according to the statement. 

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene and remained there while the Georgia State Patrol investigated, the city stated. 

"The Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone that as they are traveling this weekend, please be careful on the road. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely," the statement read.

