VALDOSTA — Four new student COVID-19 cases and 13 new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Jan. 8, according to a report released by school officials.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,292 students with 2,420 virtual and 5,872 in-person, according to the report.
There are 27 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, 15 are quarantined for possible exposure.
After announcing classes would resume online after the holidays, Valdosta City Schools returns to in-person instruction Jan. 13.
