VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has reported 3,907 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
Eighty-two Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 199 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 32 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 658 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 139 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
