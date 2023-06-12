VALDOSTA – Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lowndes and Echols counties will host a program information session noon Thursday, June 15, at the Willis Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
The CASA program seeks volunteers to improve a child’s experience while in foster care and “change a child’s story,” CASA representatives said in a statement, adding, "yes, CASA volunteers make a difference."
A CASA volunteer may be the only constant adult in a child’s life who is in the foster care system, representatives said.
"CASA volunteers give children an opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent family connections. Volunteers serve as advocates for children and give the child a voice in the courtroom.
"Are you 21 – with a little free time to volunteer? You can be a CASA volunteer."
More information, visit the CASA Facebook page, email casaoflowndesechols@gmail.com or call (229) 247-4324.
