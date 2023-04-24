WASHINGTON — Fort Benning near Columbus, Ga., will be severing ties from its Confederate-based namesake when it is renamed Fort Moore May 11.
The base is one of nine Confederate-named military bases that the U.S. Naming Commission was tasked with recommending new names.
The new name would honor retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore’s life as a highly regarded commander of the Vietnam War and his wife, Julia Moore, who was distinguished as a leader of Army family programs who changed how the military cares for the widows of fallen soldiers, according to the Naming Commission.
“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our nation’s fallen, than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore,” said Major Gen. Curtis Buzzard, Fort Benning’s commanding general, in a statement.
In addition to the installation name, the post and the other eight bases are planning to rename other real property, buildings and roads, as part of a multi-phased process to implement all approved recommendations of the Naming Commission by January 2024.
The name change of Fort Benning will take place at the Doughboy Stadium on post May 11 at a time to be announced.
Fort Gordon near Augusta is set to be renamed Fort Eisenhower this year, though a date has yet to be announced. The name would commemorate Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president's service as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe and as a five-star general of the Army during World War II.
In Virginia, Fort Lee will become the first military base in U.S. history to be named for Black Army heroes when its name is changed to Fort Gregg-Adams April 27.
According the Naming Commission, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg rose from the rank of private to three-star general during his military logistics career, which began just after World War II and spanned nearly 36 years.
Gregg, now 94, will be the only living person in modern Army history to have an installation named after him.
Naming Commission documents state Lt. Col. Charity Adams was the first Black officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps – later known as the Women’s Army Corps – in World War II and led the first predominately Black WAC unit to serve overseas.
On April 10, Fort Rucker in Alabama was renamed Fort Novosel in honor of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient with ties to Army Aviation.
The chief was an aviator who flew combat in both World War II and Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor for a Medevac mission under fire in Vietnam where he saved 29 soldiers.
The full report from the Naming Commission, including the other bases being renamed, can be found www.westpoint.edu/naming-commission-report.
