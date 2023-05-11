VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission voted in a resolution to abandon a section of Hightower Road in the interest of Moody Air Force Base’s security.
According to county officials, staff worked with the Air Force to relocate a section of Hightower Road for security purposes and the project anticipates abandoning .03 miles section of the road located by Moody AFB.
Chad McLeod, director of county engineering services, reported to commissioners that a March commissioners meeting determined that removal of the .03-mile stretch of Hightower Road from the county road system is in the best public interest.
