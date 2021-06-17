VALDOSTA – In a partnership between the city and the local arts center, the 13th Annual People's Choice Photo Contest kicked off Monday.
The yearly kickoff occurred simultaneously with an opening reception for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' newest exhibits.
More than 70 photos were submitted for the contest, which are seen in the center's Jerry Tillman gallery, and they were taken by both professional and amateur photographers.
Coleman Talley and Downtown Valdosta Main Street sponsor the contest.
Contest categories are arts and architecture, daily life, adult people's choice and youth people's choice.
"They're incredible; make you proud of where you live," Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said of the submissions. "I can't believe people can actually see things the way they see them and get them onto paper. ... I'm very proud. It's going to be tough to judge. I wish everybody well."
The public has through July 14 to vote for their favorites and winners will be announced 5 p.m., July 19.
First-place winners in each category will receive $200, with the youth first-place winner being awarded $100, according to a statement from the city. Honorable mentions will be recognized in all categories.
Monday evening, the Turner Center presented three new exhibits featuring four artists.
One of the artists is Rosemary S. Ferguson of Tallahassee, Fla. She has 33 pieces featured in her collection named "The Spirit of Watercolor" in the Sallie and Harmon Boyette gallery.
Ferguson is a painter who works from photographs. She is an avid participant of the Turner Center's Spring Into Art exhibit.
"I love Valdosta," she said. "I wish we had a gallery of this kind. ... I love this gallery. I'd pick it up and move it to Tallahassee if I could."
Leslie Wallace-Coon and Jaime Llewellyn Liang combined their work to open "Two Perspectives in Clay" in Josette's Gallery while J. Stephen Lahr opened "Artworks from 1965-2021" in Price-Campbell Foundation and Margaret Mittiga galleries.
All artwork will be on display through July 28 at the arts center.
The People Choice Photo Contest submissions will be part of a traveling display that will be seen in various communities from August until December, according to a statement from the city.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
More information: turnercenter.org, (229) 247-2787 and 527 N. Patterson St.
