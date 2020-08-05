TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State rose to 502,739 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 5,409 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 28,573 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,627 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 1,207 residents had tested positive and 38 had died from the virus.
