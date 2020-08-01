TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Sunshine State topped more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 Saturday.
State health officials report 7,022 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 480,028 across the state Saturday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,542 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 26,972 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Saturday, 1,138 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
