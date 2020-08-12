TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 550,901 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 8,109 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 31,947 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 8,765 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 1,902 residents had tested positive and 45 had died from the virus.
