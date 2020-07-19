TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 350,047 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 12,478 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,978 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports 20,971 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 865 residents had tested positive and 22 had died from the virus.
