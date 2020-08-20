TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 10,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, state health officials report 10,049 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 588,602 across the state, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 4,555 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 35,650 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 2,282 residents had tested positive and 50 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.