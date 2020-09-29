HAHIRA – Two Florida residents were arrested on various charges Monday after fleeing from Hahira officers during a high-speed chase that ended in Adel, according to a Hahira police report released Tuesday.
Keyshawn Knight, 24, of Dania, Fla., faces charges of speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a motor vehicle and theft by bringing stolen property into the state, the report states.
Richelle Duncan, 17, of Tamaraci, Fla., is charged with fugitive from justice, the report states.
Hahira police officers were working Interstate 75 at about 4:30 a.m. Monday when they saw a “dark car moving at a high rate of speed” heading northbound, according to the police report.
Officers clocked the car going 100 miles per hour in a 70-mph speed zone, the report states.
Officers attempted to stop the car but the driver turned off all of the car lights and continued driving at high speed northbound before swerving and almost hitting a guard rail, according to the report.
The car kept swerving, “driving erratically” and exited off of Exit 39 in Adel, the report states. While attempting to go southbound on I-75, the car crashed into a wall, the report states.
Officers saw a male wearing a blue hoodie running across West 4th Street in Adel while the female passenger stayed in her seat, according to the report.
While Adel officers looked for the male, Hahira officers remained with the female passenger and the car, the report states.
Officers were running a check on the car’s temporary tag when they noticed a rubber band attaching it to another tag. The temporary tag was from Arkansas and the tag belonging to the car was from Georgia, according to the report.
The car was then identified as a black Nissan Altima, which was reported stolen out of Broward County, Fla., the report states.
Shortly after, Adel police found Knight, the report states. He was turned over to the Hahira Police Department, the arresting agency, the report states.
A booking report from Lowndes County reads Knight was arrested at an Adel inn.
Duncan, who had active warrants from Broward County, was placed on hold, the report states.
Knight and Duncan were both taken to the Lowndes County Jail, Hahira police said.
