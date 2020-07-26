TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases leaped by another 12,000-plus people and the state suffered another 124 deaths from Saturday to Sunday, according to the Florida Health Department.
Florida rose to 423,855 cases across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
The state reports 5,854 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, cases rose by 20 to 996 residents testing positive since the outbreak began and related deaths remained at 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.