TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 327,241 across the state as of Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 11,466 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,805 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 20,191 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 846 residents had tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.