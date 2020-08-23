TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 600,000 Florida residents have been infected with COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 600,571 across the state, according to Florida health officials Sunday.
That's an increase of 2,974 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 36,468 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,325 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 2,339 residents had tested positive and 53 had died from the virus.
