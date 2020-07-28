TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Sunshine State has lost more than 6,000 lives due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported 6,117 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 441,977 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,230 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 24,917 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 1,021 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
