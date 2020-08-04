TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has almost reached half a million cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State rose to 497,330 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 5,446 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 27,952 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,402 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 1,186 residents had tested positive and 37 had died from the virus.
