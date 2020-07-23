TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 389,868 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
More than 5,518 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Florida health officials.
The state reports 22,644 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 923 residents had tested positive and 27 had died from the virus.
