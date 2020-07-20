TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 5,000 Floridians have now died from COVID-19.
The state reported 5,072 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to Florida health officials Monday.
Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 360,394 across the state Monday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 10,347 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 21,263 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 878 residents had tested positive and 22 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.