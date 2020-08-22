TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is nearing 600,000 COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 597,597 across the state, according to Florida health officials Saturday.
That's an increase of 4,311 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 36,329 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,274 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Saturday, 2,306 residents had tested positive and 53 had died from the virus.
