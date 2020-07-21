TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 369,834 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,440 new cases in a single day.
More than 5,200 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Florida health officials.
The state reports 21,780 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 909 residents had tested positive and 26 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.