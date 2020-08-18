TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 579,932 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,838 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 34,695 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 9,758 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 2,275 residents had tested positive and 48 had died from the virus.
