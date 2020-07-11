TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 254,511 total cases across the state, according to Florida health officials.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,197 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 18,023 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Saturday, 708 residents had tested positive and 22 deaths had been reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.