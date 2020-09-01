TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 631,040 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 7,569 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 38,859 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 11,374 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 2,438 residents had tested positive and 60 had died from the virus.
