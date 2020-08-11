TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 542,792 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 5,831 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 31,354 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 8,553 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 1,490 residents had tested positive and 44 had died from the virus.
