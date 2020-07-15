TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 304,506 across the state as of Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 12,877 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,514 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 19,201 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 770 people had tested positive and 22 deaths had been reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.