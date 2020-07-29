TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 461,379 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,956 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 26,017 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 6,586 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 1,065 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.