TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 623,471 across the state Monday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 1,885 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 38,495 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 11,187 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 2,414 residents had tested positive and 60 had died from the virus.
