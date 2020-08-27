TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 611,991 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,269 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 37,718 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,868 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 2,371 residents had tested positive and 56 had died from the virus.
