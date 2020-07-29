TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 451,423 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,446 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 25,499 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 6,333 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 1,043 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
