TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 291,629 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,194 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,277 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 18,881 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 745 residents had tested positive and 22 deaths had been reported.
