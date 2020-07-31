TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 470,486 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 9,007 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 26,533 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 6,843 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 1,144 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
