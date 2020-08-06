TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 510,389 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 7,650 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 29,131 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,747 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 1,285 residents had tested positive and 38 had died from the virus.
