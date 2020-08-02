TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 487,132 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 7,104 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 27,150 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,084 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 1,154 residents had tested positive and 32 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.