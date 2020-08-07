TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 510,389 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 7,686 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 29,730 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,927 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 1,339 residents had tested positive and 40 had died from the virus.
