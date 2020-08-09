TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 532,806 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 6,229 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 30,505 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 8,186 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 1,437 residents had tested positive and 43 had died from the virus.
