TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 593,286 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 4,684 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 35,997 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,168 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 2,300 residents had tested positive and 53 had died from the virus.
