TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 584,047 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 4,115 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 35,200 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 9,932 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 2,277 residents had tested positive and 50 had died from the virus.
