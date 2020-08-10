TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 536,961 across the state Monday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 4,155 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 30,785 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 8,277 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 1,454 residents had tested positive and 44 had died from the virus.
