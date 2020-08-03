TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 491,884 across the state Monday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 4,752 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 27,366 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 7,157 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 1,173 residents had tested positive and 36 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.