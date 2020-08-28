TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 615,806 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,815 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 38,029 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,957 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 2,389 residents had tested positive and 59 had died from the virus.
